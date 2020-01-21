Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Gethsemane Memorial Gardens
809 W Gannon Ave
Zebulon, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Brantley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice W. Brantley


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice W. Brantley Obituary
Alice Watkins Brantley

Knightdale

Alice Watkins Brantley, 82, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born September 10, 1937 in Wake County to the late Troy Davis Watkins and Bertha W. Watkins. Alice graduated in 1956 from Wakelon High School in Zebulon. As long as her health permitted, she loved meeting her friends for morning coffee.

Graveside service at 1:00 pm, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, 809 W Gannon Ave, Zebulon with Reverend Jarrod Scott officiating, Pastor of Green Pines Baptist Church.

Alice is survived by her son, Neil Brantley; grandchildren: Nicole Brantley, Austin Brantley; brother, Wayne Watkins and his wife, Trudy.

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Ivy Fountain Brantley; sister, Shirley W. Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Green Pines Baptist Church, 1498 Hodge Road, Knightdale, NC 27545.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -