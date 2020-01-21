|
Alice Watkins Brantley
Knightdale
Alice Watkins Brantley, 82, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born September 10, 1937 in Wake County to the late Troy Davis Watkins and Bertha W. Watkins. Alice graduated in 1956 from Wakelon High School in Zebulon. As long as her health permitted, she loved meeting her friends for morning coffee.
Graveside service at 1:00 pm, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, 809 W Gannon Ave, Zebulon with Reverend Jarrod Scott officiating, Pastor of Green Pines Baptist Church.
Alice is survived by her son, Neil Brantley; grandchildren: Nicole Brantley, Austin Brantley; brother, Wayne Watkins and his wife, Trudy.
In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Ivy Fountain Brantley; sister, Shirley W. Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Green Pines Baptist Church, 1498 Hodge Road, Knightdale, NC 27545.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 21, 2020