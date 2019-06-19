Alice Welch Narron



November 6, 1954 - June 18, 2019



Smithfield



Alice Welch Narron died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was a retired English professor who had taught at NCSU, North Carolina Wesleyan College, Louisburg College, and Johnston Community College.



She was the daughter of the late Ted N. ("Bo") Welch and Betty Sugg Welch, of Smithfield, who survives her. In addition, she is survived by her son, Wiley L. Narron of Smithfield, her brothers, Gordon W. Welch of Wilmington, Delaware, and Carl W. Welch of Clayton, and an extended family including many cousins with whom she was close throughout her life. Besides her father, her brother, Neal Welch, predeceased her.



After high school, she gained top honors in English at NCSU and graduated number one in her class. She continued at NCSU, obtaining her Masters in English. Her thesis was on John Ruskin; studying his life and work, she developed a keen interest in eighteenth and nineteenth century literature and thought. She pursued this passion with PhD studies at NYU, starting a dissertation focusing on those times, which remained unfinished. In later years, she was fascinated with Egyptian history of the time of the Pharaohs and partly mastered reading and writing hieroglyphics.



Alice had a keen mind and could recite from memory whole pages of Alexander Pope, William Blake and Jonathan Swift. She was a scratch golfer, a smooth dance partner, and a person of immense charm, style, grace, and wit.



Visitation will be at the home of Mr. and Mrs. James W. Narron and Wiley Narron, 105 Bridge Street, Smithfield, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 o'clock p.m.



A graveside service will be held in Oakland Cemetery, North Street, Smithfield, at 11:00 o'clock a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019.



The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, friends consider a memorial contribution to the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield, 305 East Market Street, Smithfield, NC 27577. Published in The News & Observer on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary