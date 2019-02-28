|
|
Alice Dail Wiggins
December 3, 1927 - February 26, 2019
Knightdale
Alice Dail Wiggins, 91, of Knightdale, NC, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 peacefully with her family by her side. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Jones of Knightdale, NC and Judith Cook (Bill Schiller) of Raleigh, NC. Family will receive friends at the home of Barbara Jones, Knightdale, NC. Service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2 PM at Knightdale Baptist Church. Visitation prior to service from 1 - 2 PM at the church. Burial follows at New Knightdale Baptist Church Cemetery, Mailman Road, Knightdale NC. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Knightdale Baptist Church.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 28, 2019