Home

POWERED BY

Services
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Wiggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Wiggins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Wiggins Obituary
Alice Dail Wiggins

December 3, 1927 - February 26, 2019

Knightdale

Alice Dail Wiggins, 91, of Knightdale, NC, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 peacefully with her family by her side. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Jones of Knightdale, NC and Judith Cook (Bill Schiller) of Raleigh, NC. Family will receive friends at the home of Barbara Jones, Knightdale, NC. Service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2 PM at Knightdale Baptist Church. Visitation prior to service from 1 - 2 PM at the church. Burial follows at New Knightdale Baptist Church Cemetery, Mailman Road, Knightdale NC. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Knightdale Baptist Church.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City of Oaks Cremation
Download Now