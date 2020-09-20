Aline Bass Roberson
June 5, 1930 - September 10, 2020
Raleigh
Aline Bass Roberson passed away September 10th after a period of declining health. She was born in Harnett County June 5, 1930 to the late Susie Mae and Wiley B. Bass. She was also preceded in death by her husband John W. (Bill) Roberson, sister Christine Heath, and brothers Weldon Bass and Wiley B. Bass II. She was a longtime employee of NCSU Students Supply Stores having started as a part-time 'Rush" employee until her retirement more than 30 years later as Personnel Manager. She is survived by her sons Will Roberson of Charlotte, Jim Roberson (Amy) of Louisburg, granddaughter Rachel Roberson-Williams (Emily) of Asheville, and grandson John Roberson of Louisburg. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
