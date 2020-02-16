Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
White Plains United Methodist Church
Alison W. Parker


1949 - 2020
Alison W. Parker Obituary
Alison White Parker

Cary

Alison White Parker passed away unexpectedly at home Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 71. She was born January 29, 1949 in Wilmington, NC to Thomas and Edith White. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Thomas White, Jr. She is survived by her husband, John Parker; three children, Charles (Mary), Elizabeth, Winston (Laura); brother, David White (Susan); sister, Melanie White; and nine grandchildren.

Alison graduated from Salem College and Bowman Gray School of Medicine in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree and a Certificate in Medical Technology. That year she married John Parker, the love of her life. They were married for nearly 49 years, and he always referred to her as his "child bride." After briefly working as a Med Tech, she began her most important work: being a mother. She was proud of her children and took delight in her nine grandchildren. She was known for her nurturing and caring spirit.

In 1984, her family moved to Cary and joined White Plains United Methodist Church, where she was an active member of the Friends Class.

She and John loved to travel. Together they visited over twenty different countries and many famous sites, such as the Great Wall of China, the Vatican, the beaches of Normandy, and the Kremlin. She loved the ocean and she loved spending time at her beach house with her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at White Plains United Methodist Church at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. A reception will follow at the church.

www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2020
