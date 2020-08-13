Allan Roy Morton
Fuquay-Varina
Allan Roy Morton, age 85, died at home on Friday, August 7 feeling loved and supported by both his family and friends through their love, prayers, and presence. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Doris Ragland Morton; his parents, Onzo Lee (O.L.) and Gracie Howerton Morton; his brother, Fred Morton; and his sisters, Mildred Benthall, Edna Earl, Bunce, Alice Morton, and Magolene Jones.
He is survived by daughters, Christy Secor and son-in-law, Dan, of Monticello, MN.; Beth Branch and son-in-law, Kenny, of Raleigh, NC; and son, Allan Morton Jr. and daughter-in-law, Joy, of Kiowa, CO; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
To view the full obituary, please visit his Caring Bridge site or the
Thomas Funeral Home website at https://www.thomasfuneral.com/