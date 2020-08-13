1/
Allan Roy Morton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allan Roy Morton

Fuquay-Varina

Allan Roy Morton, age 85, died at home on Friday, August 7 feeling loved and supported by both his family and friends through their love, prayers, and presence. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Roy was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Doris Ragland Morton; his parents, Onzo Lee (O.L.) and Gracie Howerton Morton; his brother, Fred Morton; and his sisters, Mildred Benthall, Edna Earl, Bunce, Alice Morton, and Magolene Jones.

He is survived by daughters, Christy Secor and son-in-law, Dan, of Monticello, MN.; Beth Branch and son-in-law, Kenny, of Raleigh, NC; and son, Allan Morton Jr. and daughter-in-law, Joy, of Kiowa, CO; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

To view the full obituary, please visit his Caring Bridge site or the

Thomas Funeral Home website at https://www.thomasfuneral.com/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved