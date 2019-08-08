|
Allen Benton Barbour
December 12, 1946 - August 5, 2019
Apex
Allen Benton Barbour, 72, of Apex, passed Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home in Apex, NC.
Al was born December 12, 1946 in Greensboro, NC to the late David Benton Barbour and Anna Belle Morris Barbour. He was a 1965 graduate of Page High School in Greensboro, NC and continued his education at Technical Institute of Alamance. Al was owner and operator of Barbour Machine Company, Inc. He had a quest for knowledge that he enjoyed sharing with others. Al was considered a mentor by a countless number of friends and associates. He enjoyed camping and fulfilled his dream of multiple cross country camping trips with his family. He was a member of the Society of Plastic Engineers and Olive Chapel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his brother, David Barbour; and brother-in-law, James Lambert.
Al is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathleen Bolan Barbour; daughters, Jan Wellons and husband, Jay of Pittsboro; and Sharon Barbour of Hillsborough; son, John Barbour and his wife, Ginny of Moncure; sister, Dawn Lambert of Fancy Gap, VA; and five grandchildren, Sarah and Andrew Barbour; and Elizabeth, Emily and Matthew Wellons.
A funeral service will be held 11am Friday, August 9, 2019 at Olive Chapel Baptist Church, 600 New Hill Olive Chapel Rd, Apex, NC 27502. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends and loved ones 6-8 pm Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Memorials may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America www.CureSarcoma.org or a .
Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 8, 2019