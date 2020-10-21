Allen Ellis

Allen Floyd Ellis



October 31, 1941 - October 17,2020



Wake Forest



Allen Floyd Ellis, 78, of Wake Forest, NC, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 17, 2020. He was born in Ft. Myers, FL on October 31, 1941. He attended Florida Southern College, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and graduated in 1964. He worked for Sears Corporation for several years, but eventually left to open his own business. He also served in the National Guard from 1963-1969. An avid fisherman, "Big Al" spent most of his life in Florida, though many a weekend would find him marooned at low tide among the endless oyster bars of Chokoloskee Bay. A dyed-in-the-wool Yankees fan, he bled orange and blue for his beloved Florida Gators. Big Al is survived by the love of his life, Janice, whom he married in 1965 in Tampa, FL, his son, Matt Ellis, daughter and son in law, Tricia and Eric Keipper, grandson, Ellis Keipper, brother, Arthur Ellis, sister, Jean Took, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Eleanor Ellis. Family would like to thank the staff at Duke Raleigh Hospital, Hillside Nursing and Rehab, TLC caregivers, and Transitions Hospice for the excellent care they gave to Big Al. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food bank. Go Gators!



