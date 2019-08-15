|
Allen Eugene "Gene" Doyle
July 4, 1938 - August 9, 2019
Cary
Allen Eugene "Gene" Doyle passed away on August 9, 2019. Gene was born on July 4, 1938, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to Harry Doyle and Beulah Speer Doyle. Gene received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Wake Forest University in 1960, and his Master of Business Administration degree from The University of Utah in 1969.
Gene was a veteran of the United States Army, and worked as a federal employee of the United States government for 30 years. In retirement, Gene enjoyed walking on the beach looking for shark teeth, and he especially loved spending time with his family. Gene was a philanthropist, and a member of the Samuel Wait Society at Wake Forest University. He and his wife Betty established a scholarship at his alma mater to assist needy students attending the School of Business.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, by his brothers, Paul Doyle and Charles Doyle, and by his sister, Elizabeth "Lib" Simmons. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Betty Greene Doyle, his son, Jeffrey Doyle, his daughter-in-law, Melissa Ellis, and by his two shining stars, his grand-daughters, Morgan Doyle and Mollie Doyle. Gene is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Apex Funeral Home, in Apex, North Carolina. Visitation and a reception will follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a donation be made to the Allen E. Doyle and Betty G. Doyle Scholarship, care of Wake Forest University, P.O. Box 7227, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27109.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 15, 2019