Allen J. Flock Jr.


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Allen J. Flock Jr. Obituary
Allen J. Flock, Jr.

March 22, 1963 ~ June 18, 2019

Youngsville

Allen John Flock, Jr., 56, of Youngsville died suddenly on June 18, 2019. He was born in New York, New York on March 22, 1963 to Allen Flock, Sr. and the late Maureen O'Neill Flock.

Allen loved his family and was very industrious and independent. Allen enjoyed watching Nascar as well as working on cars. He will be dearly missed as a wonderful son, brother, and uncle.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In addition to his father, Allen, Sr., Allen is survived by his sister, Margaret A. Spratt; his brother and sister-in-law, Christopher and Brandi Flock; his three nephews, Christopher Spratt, Peyton Flock, and Mason Flock; and a niece, Ashlyn Flock.

Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in The News & Observer on June 25, 2019
