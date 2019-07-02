Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
(252) 568-3184
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Nethercutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Nethercutt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Nethercutt Obituary
Allen Willard Nethercutt

April 18-1930-June 29, 2019

Raleigh

Allen W. Nethercutt, 89, of Raleigh passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 6:07 p.m. at UNC-Rex Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Smith Nethercutt; son, Curtis Allen Nethercutt; parents, Jesse and Lydia Nethercutt; brothers, Connie Ray and Horace Edwin Nethercutt; and sister, Lila Nell Miller.

He is survived by his son, Davy Trent Nethercutt of Raleigh; granddaughter, Lydia Anastasia Nethercutt of Raleigh; sister, Maxine N. Turner and husband Raymond Turner Jr.; many nieces and nephews and many special friends.

Allen served his country in the U.S. Air force during the Korean War and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at Pink Hill Funeral Home prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now