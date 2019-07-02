|
Allen Willard Nethercutt
April 18-1930-June 29, 2019
Raleigh
Allen W. Nethercutt, 89, of Raleigh passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 6:07 p.m. at UNC-Rex Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Smith Nethercutt; son, Curtis Allen Nethercutt; parents, Jesse and Lydia Nethercutt; brothers, Connie Ray and Horace Edwin Nethercutt; and sister, Lila Nell Miller.
He is survived by his son, Davy Trent Nethercutt of Raleigh; granddaughter, Lydia Anastasia Nethercutt of Raleigh; sister, Maxine N. Turner and husband Raymond Turner Jr.; many nieces and nephews and many special friends.
Allen served his country in the U.S. Air force during the Korean War and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at Pink Hill Funeral Home prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 2, 2019