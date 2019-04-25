|
Allen Ray Currin
November 6, 1932 - April 12, 2019
Raleigh
Allen Ray Currin of Raleigh, 86, passed away April, 12, 2019.
He lived a faithful God-honoring life as a loving son, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and devoted husband to his late wife, Airlee. He was a caring friend to many and always spent time with close family including special nieces and nephews. He had a long career as a Technology Technician, enjoyed woodworking and his church work with his church family, as he was a dedicated member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for over 30 years.
The family will gather to remember Allen at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Sunday, April 28, at 12:15 p.m. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2100 Noble Road, Raleigh, NC 27608.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 25, 2019