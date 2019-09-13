Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Allen W. Page


1944 - 2019
Allen W. Page Obituary
Allen Winston Page

February 24, 1944 - September 10, 2019

Willow Spring

Allen Winston Page, age 75, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Willow Spring Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda M. Page; daughter, Cheryl Wise and husband, Danny; and granddaughter, Courtney Wise.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to the SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603 or spcwake.org

Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 13, 2019
