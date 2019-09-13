|
Allen Winston Page
February 24, 1944 - September 10, 2019
Willow Spring
Allen Winston Page, age 75, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Willow Spring Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda M. Page; daughter, Cheryl Wise and husband, Danny; and granddaughter, Courtney Wise.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to the SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603 or spcwake.org
