|
|
Alma Deaver Sauls
September 14, 1923 - September 29, 2019
Simpson, NC
Alma "Louise" Deaver Sauls, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, with her family at her bedside.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 13th, at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Greenville. Louise was born on September 14, 1923 in Edgecombe County to Joseph Deaver and Clara Bright Deaver. She spent most of her life in Simpson, NC, living in the house her grandfather built in 1919.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde C. Sauls; brother, Joseph Deaver; sisters, Myrtle Rodgers Williams, Beatrice Rodgers Boyd, and Verna Deaver Johnson Hall.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Sauls and husband, Ernie Loudermilk of Ayden; grandchildren, Johnna Miller, Melissa Miller, Aaron Miller and wife, Misi, Heidi Miller and Justin Loudermilk; and three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 11, 2019