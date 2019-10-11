Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Chapel
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel
Greenville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Sauls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Sauls


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma Sauls Obituary
Alma Deaver Sauls

September 14, 1923 - September 29, 2019

Simpson, NC

Alma "Louise" Deaver Sauls, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, with her family at her bedside.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 13th, at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Greenville. Louise was born on September 14, 1923 in Edgecombe County to Joseph Deaver and Clara Bright Deaver. She spent most of her life in Simpson, NC, living in the house her grandfather built in 1919.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde C. Sauls; brother, Joseph Deaver; sisters, Myrtle Rodgers Williams, Beatrice Rodgers Boyd, and Verna Deaver Johnson Hall.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Sauls and husband, Ernie Loudermilk of Ayden; grandchildren, Johnna Miller, Melissa Miller, Aaron Miller and wife, Misi, Heidi Miller and Justin Loudermilk; and three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now