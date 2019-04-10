Services Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh , NC 27605 (919) 828-4311 Service 3:00 PM Christ Episcopal Church 120 East Edenton Street Raleigh , NC View Map Resources More Obituaries for Alma Green Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alma W. Green

January 16, 1934 - April 6, 2019



Raleigh



Alma Weston Green, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, Momma Goose, Buddy and Greystone Girl went from love to love on April 6, 2019, surrounded by her family.



She was born in Birmingham, AL to Alma Barr Hale and Carl Arthur Weston on January 16, 1934, and was raised in Charlotte, NC. She graduated from Central High School in 1952, St. Mary's College in Raleigh in 1954 and UNC Chapel Hill in in 1956. She obtained her Masters from UNC Chapel Hill in 1966.



She married the love of her life, Dr. Robert Lorenza Green in 1956. They raised four children in Winston-Salem, NC and are blessed with 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. They have been residing in Pine Knoll Shores, NC and Raleigh, NC for many years.



Alma was a woman of many talents and creativity. She excelled at needlework of every kind, sewing, knitting, embroidery, needle point, and cross stitching to name a few. She was also a painter and designer. Her entertaining and gourmet dinners were legendary. Her generous hospitality and open table were a gift to all. There was always room at her table. And her sense of humor, spunk, easy laugh, and twinkle in her eye made all feel loved and welcomed. Although her body limited her in later life, she loved tennis, boating, swimming, water aerobics, dancing and long walks on the beach.



Alma counted her greatest accomplishment to be her family – on whom she showered her love and generosity. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Robert Lorenza Green of Raleigh and Pine Knoll Shores, NC; her four children and their families: Dr. Robert Lorenza Green, Jr. and his wife Kimberly Ann Green of Lynchburg, VA; Elizabeth Green Lindsey and her husband Edward Harman Lindsey, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; William Arthur Green and his wife, Pamela Johnson Green of Charleston, SC; and Virginia Green Adams and her husband Richard Childs Adams of Raleigh, NC. Her grandchildren: Dr. Jacqueline Lynn Green and her husband Nicholas Joseph Ginga, PhD of Atlanta, GA; Dr. Robert Lorenza Green III and his wife Jennifer Simpson Green, PhD of Birmingham, AL; Alexander Weston Green and his wife Grace Elizabeth Green of Raleigh, NC; Patrick Riley Green of Lynchburg, VA; Stephanie Green Wong and her husband Benjamin Wong of Charleston, SC; William Arthur Green, Jr. and his wife Sarah Forsyth Green of Charleston, SC; Bradley Parker Green and his wife Alison Canada Green of Charleston, SC; Zebulon Terrill Green of Charleston, SC; Captain Edward Harman Lindsey III and his wife Captain Alexandra Coulter Moore, of Richmond Hills, GA; Charles Robert Lindsey of Peace Corps Malawi and Atlanta GA; Zachariah Weston Lindsey of Atlanta, GA; John Weston Adams and Anna Elizabeth Adams of Raleigh, NC. Her great grandchildren are: Josephine Elizabeth Ginga, Lyla Bernadette Ginga, Tate William Green, Elizabeth "Lulu" Weston Green, Alexander Jonathan Green, Olivia Eunice Wong, Grayson Garam Wong, Marilyn Emily Green, William Arthur Green III, Charlotte Thomas Green, Honor Anne Green, and Parker Finnigan Green. She is also survived by her niece Anne Weston Clymer and her family, husband John, and daughters Elisabeth and Emily and her nephew Jeffrey Harold Weston and his family, wife Brenda and children Andrew, Heidi and Becca; and her cousins Doris and Herman Weston of Sun City Center, FL.



Services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 East Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC on April 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM and a Celebration of Life following services at the Cypress Club of Raleigh, 8801 Cypress Lakes Dr., Raleigh, NC.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Christ Episcopal Church of Raleigh at the above address.



