Almanzo Raymond Lamoureux
May 18, 1941 - September 22, 2020
Pittsboro, NC
Almanzo "LaoMa" Lamoureux of 70 Hearne Rd, Pittsboro NC, was born in Keene New Hampshire. He died peacefully in his sleep shortly before midnight September 21st. Although he was awaiting heart surgery we all somehow expected him to last forever. We will hold him in our hearts for as long as they beat.
He was a man of great personal charm and style. A flamboyant original with an endless supply of stories about his years in China, the Marine Corps, Taijiquan, and the general absurdities of the human condition. He was also a kind and generous man, a passionate teacher, and a creative soul.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Almanzo Lamoureux and mother, Mary Ann (Jasienowski) Lamoureux. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Selden Durgom Lamoureux, his darlin' daughter Lakeysha Green and his son-in-law Morreo Green, three grandchildren, Corey (wife, Kathy), Stephany, and Morreo Jr. "Snook", three great grandchildren, a great-great granddaughter, a large number of cherished cousins, and his Taiji partner and dear friend Violet Anderson. He also leaves behind a large Taijiquan community and an even larger community of friends collected over the years.
"LaoMa" taught Chinese martial arts and Chinese calligraphy for nearly 50 years. He studied in Wuhan China from 1985 to 1988 with Ding Hong Kuai whose influence permeated his teaching. A master of Taijiquan, he never stopped learning, and although he could be an exacting taskmaster, he lived and loved and shared his art unselfishly until he died.
He graduated from Keene High School in New Hampshire and received a BS in Psychology and an MA in Asian Studies from Old Dominion University.
Visitation will be at Donaldson Funeral Home in Pittsboro on Sunday, September 27, from 2:00 – 4:00. Masks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Marine Corps charity ToysforTots.com
.
Remembrances can be posted at BlackBambooPavilion.com
or mailed to Selden Durgom Lamoureux, 70 Hearne Rd, Pittsboro NC 27312.
Details for a memorial service to be held later next year will be available at BlackBambooPavilion.com
. In the meantime, please light a stick of incense, raise a glass, and send out a prayer for this remarkable man.