Alson Stanley Neese
June 16, 1923 - August 24, 2019
Raleigh
Alson Stanley Neese, age 96, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his home in Raleigh.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps and on the N.C. Highway Patrol. He was a lifetime member of Garner Baseball, Inc. and in 1994 the Garner Baseball Board of Directors voted to name the new baseball cages in Garner "NEESE'S CAGES."
He worked for 22 years in baseball, operating baseball batting cages in his yard. Children came from all over Wake and surrounding counties. He served for years as Vice President of Garner Tar Heel League and Garner Baseball, Inc.
All his life he was an avid bowler. In Lumberton, N.C., he served as President of the Lumberton Bowling Association. He also served on the Board of Directors. He was a staple at Buffaloe Lanes South since 1972.
In 1972, He was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor Bob Scott.
In 1978, Gov. Jim Hunt appointed him to the Governor's Highway Safety Commission.
In 1982, he was appointed to the N.C. State Highway Patrol Advisory Council.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marian Brantley Neese; daughter, Julia Brantley Neese Pennington of Garner; son, Charlie Ashton Neese of Garner; and his grandchildren, Holly Ashleh Pennington Gorneau and husband, Brian of Garner, and Mallie A. Pennington, III and wife, Kaitlyn of Garner.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 pm on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Garner. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4178 Mt. Hermon Rock Creek Rd, Graham, NC 27253. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol will serve as the Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite church or charity.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Garner. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 26, 2019