LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
1100 8th Ave N
North Myrtle Beach, NC
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
1100 8th Ave N
North Myrtle Beach, NC
View Map
1940 - 2019
Alvah Fuqua Obituary
Alvah Dalton Fuqua, Jr.

May 4, 1940 - October 20, 2019

Sunset Beach, NC

Alvah "Al" Dalton Fuqua, Jr., 79, passed away on October 20, 2019 at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Born May 4, 1940 in Raleigh, NC, he was the son of the late Alvah Dalton Fuqua, Sr. and Novvie Smith Fuqua.

Mr. Fuqua is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Dianne Lambert Fuqua; two sons, Dean and Scott Fuqua; daughter, Catherine Fuqua; and three grandchildren, Julia, Carolina, and Miguel.

Mr. Fuqua was known as Captain Al for his love of fishing. He also enjoyed golfing, wood working, snow skiing, writing, and hiking. He served our country in the U.S. Navy as a radar technician aboard the USS Moale DD693. He received his Masters of Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University and retired as President of The North Carolina Bankers Association. Al was a member of Calabash Elks and Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1100 8th Ave N, North Myrtle Beach, SC on Thursday, October 24 at 11:30 am. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 am at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eternal Word Television Network, Inc., 5817 Old Leeds Rd, Irondale, AL 35210; and Kidsave International, PO Box 39293, Los Angeles, CA 90039-0293.

A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 24, 2019
