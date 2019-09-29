Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Westwood Baptist Church
Cary, NC
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
Kinston, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alyce Stroud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alyce Spear Stroud


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alyce Spear Stroud Obituary
Alyce Spear Stroud

September 17, 1921 - September 23, 2019

Cary

Mrs. Alyce Marie Spear Stroud "Nana", 98, of Spring Arbor, Cary, NC, died Monday, September 23, 2019.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 pm on Monday at Westwood Baptist Church, Cary, the family will receive friends following the service. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday at Westview Cemetery in Kinston.

Alyce was a founding member of Northwest Christian Church.

Survivors include two daughters; two grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Funeral Home
Download Now