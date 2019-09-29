|
|
Alyce Spear Stroud
September 17, 1921 - September 23, 2019
Cary
Mrs. Alyce Marie Spear Stroud "Nana", 98, of Spring Arbor, Cary, NC, died Monday, September 23, 2019.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 pm on Monday at Westwood Baptist Church, Cary, the family will receive friends following the service. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday at Westview Cemetery in Kinston.
Alyce was a founding member of Northwest Christian Church.
Survivors include two daughters; two grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019