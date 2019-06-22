Alyce Wolper



July 28, 1926-June 19,2019



Raleigh



Alyce Wolper died June 19, 2019 after a long independent life and a short period of declining health. Born July 28, 1926 in Birmingham, Alabama she was raised in Malden, Massachusetts, graduated from University of Michigan in 1947, and married Edward Wolper in 1951. They raised their family in Massachusetts and Delaware and spent 20 wonderful years in Wellfleet before moving to Waltham and then Raleigh. She taught elementary and high school math and did financial management until retiring in 1999. She was predeceased by her parents, Jacob and Fannie Charnas, her sister Miriam Pass, a niece Beverly Meister, and her husband Ed in 2013. She leaves as memories her three children; Jim Wolper (Terri Ross) of Pocatello, Idaho, Elisa Wolper (David Drooz) of Raleigh and Ethel Wolper (Jake Viebrock) of Portsmouth New Hampshire as well as 6 grandchildren—Coby, Ike and Jana Drooz, Eliana and Nate Wolper, and Natalie Viebrock. She loved cooking, a good mystery, classical music, Massachusetts politics, conversation and connecting with friends and family. Her associations with Reform Jewish congregations —founding members of Temple Beth Am in Framingham, member of Temple Sholom in Broomhall, PA and most recently Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley --were important to her throughout her life. Memorial celebrations will be planned at a later date. Published in The News & Observer on June 22, 2019