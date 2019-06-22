Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Resources
More Obituaries for Alyce Wolper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alyce Wolper


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alyce Wolper Obituary
Alyce Wolper

July 28, 1926-June 19,2019

Raleigh

Alyce Wolper died June 19, 2019 after a long independent life and a short period of declining health. Born July 28, 1926 in Birmingham, Alabama she was raised in Malden, Massachusetts, graduated from University of Michigan in 1947, and married Edward Wolper in 1951. They raised their family in Massachusetts and Delaware and spent 20 wonderful years in Wellfleet before moving to Waltham and then Raleigh. She taught elementary and high school math and did financial management until retiring in 1999. She was predeceased by her parents, Jacob and Fannie Charnas, her sister Miriam Pass, a niece Beverly Meister, and her husband Ed in 2013. She leaves as memories her three children; Jim Wolper (Terri Ross) of Pocatello, Idaho, Elisa Wolper (David Drooz) of Raleigh and Ethel Wolper (Jake Viebrock) of Portsmouth New Hampshire as well as 6 grandchildren—Coby, Ike and Jana Drooz, Eliana and Nate Wolper, and Natalie Viebrock. She loved cooking, a good mystery, classical music, Massachusetts politics, conversation and connecting with friends and family. Her associations with Reform Jewish congregations —founding members of Temple Beth Am in Framingham, member of Temple Sholom in Broomhall, PA and most recently Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley --were important to her throughout her life. Memorial celebrations will be planned at a later date. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now