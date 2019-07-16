Amanda Cobb Conklin



January 10, 1946 -- July 2, 2019



Raleigh



AMANDA COBB CONKLIN died July 2, 2019, in Raleigh, North Carolina. She is survived by her son, Jason Coughlin and his partner James Arthur Whitley of Raleigh, North Carolina; sister Honor Conklin of Albany, New York; brother George E. (Karen) Conklin of Severn, Maryland; nieces, Jessica F. Conklin of Baltimore, Maryland and Anna J. Conklin of Severn, Maryland and grand niece Maya A. Debose, of Severn, Maryland. She is predeceased by her second husband, Ronald Gary Bitten who died 2017 in St. Petersburg, Florida. She also leaves her first husband Daniel R. Coughlin of Concord, North Carolina; step-mother Sally (Michael) Dailey of Greene, New York and her children Connie (Thomas) Lathrop and James (Susan) Comfort. In addition, she leaves an aunt, Ann (Traub) Cobb, numerous cousins and good friends.



Amanda was the daughter of the late George E. and Dorothy (Cobb) Conklin, born January 10, 1946, in Binghamton, New York. She graduated from Boston University, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Painting; graduate work at S.U.C in Cortland and Oswego, New York and the State University of New York at Binghamton, New York; and graduated from Syracuse University, Master of Science in Art Education; and Brooklyn College, Master of Fine Arts, Painting, where she was awarded the Charles G. Shaw Award for Painting.



Her professional career included the teaching of art and English as a Second Language to a diverse population of students from urban to rural; Haudenosaunee in Lafayette, New York; Haitian Americans in New York City; and Chinese Americans in Boston Massachusetts.



Along with the arts, spirituality played an important role in her life. The Unitarian Church and community saw her through many challenges. Health issues followed her throughout her adult life, taking her to the darkest depths, yet she managed to bring great joy to family and friends. Friendships were one of her greatest accomplishments. She loved travel and was especially fond of Ireland. Amanda's legacy is her paintings and the fond memories of the adventures she took us on. Published in The News & Observer on July 16, 2019