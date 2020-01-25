Home

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
1937 - 2020
Amelita Thompson Hawkins

July 20, 1937-January 23, 2020

Raleigh

Amelita Thompson Hawkins of Raleigh, NC, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020. Amelita was born in Columbus County, NC on July 20, 1937. She graduated from Cerro Gordo High School and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Commercial Education at ECU.

Amelita was married to Allan Hawkins on June 6, 1967; they were married 18 years before he predeceased her in death. Amelita worked as the Executive Secretary to the president of Westinghouse Meter Plant for 42 years. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and spending time with friends. She was also actively involved at New Hope Baptist Church.

Amelita is survived by her brother, Glen Thompson (Gray) and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Amelita was predeceased in death by 5 sisters and 1 brother.

Her celebration of life will be held Monday, Jan. 27 at 1:00 pm. A visitation with light refreshments will take place prior to the service at 12:00 pm, all located at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Amedisys Hospice (220 New Fidelity Ct., Garner, NC 27529)
