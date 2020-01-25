|
|
Amelita Thompson Hawkins
July 20, 1937-January 23, 2020
Raleigh
Amelita Thompson Hawkins of Raleigh, NC, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020. Amelita was born in Columbus County, NC on July 20, 1937. She graduated from Cerro Gordo High School and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Commercial Education at ECU.
Amelita was married to Allan Hawkins on June 6, 1967; they were married 18 years before he predeceased her in death. Amelita worked as the Executive Secretary to the president of Westinghouse Meter Plant for 42 years. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and spending time with friends. She was also actively involved at New Hope Baptist Church.
Amelita is survived by her brother, Glen Thompson (Gray) and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Amelita was predeceased in death by 5 sisters and 1 brother.
Her celebration of life will be held Monday, Jan. 27 at 1:00 pm. A visitation with light refreshments will take place prior to the service at 12:00 pm, all located at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Amedisys Hospice (220 New Fidelity Ct., Garner, NC 27529)
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 25, 2020