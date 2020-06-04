Amos Leslie "Les" McLemore, Jr.



April 12, 1929 - June 2, 2020



Rolesville



Amos Leslie "Les" McLemore Jr. died peacefully on June 2nd, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia, April 12, 1929. He was the son of the late Amos L. McLemore Sr. and Marie Cahoon McLemore, and step-mother Agnes Brown McLemore. Les graduated from Henderson High School in 1946, followed by a two-year tour of duty with the U.S. Navy, where he was discharged in 1948 as a Navy corpsman and a Veteran of WWII. He graduated from Wake Forest University in 1951, with a Bachelor of Science degree. He received numerous statewide awards and recognitions for his performance while employed by the State of North Carolina for over 30 years.



He was a member of Rolesville Baptist Church. He taught Sunday School and served on many committees as a life-long Baptist. He also served on both the Planning Board and as a Commissioner for the Town of Rolesville.



Les is survived by his wife of 63 years, Virginia Stainback McLemore, sons Amos L. McLemore III and Jonathan K. McLemore and his wife Barbara, granddaughter Jenna Brock McLemore, step-granddaughters Kristen and Stephanie Johnson and step great grandchildren Olivia and Aiden. He is also survived by his sisters, Agnes M. Dodd of Henderson, Nancy M. Moody (J.W.) of Henderson, Kay M. Scarborough of Virginia Beach, VA, Aunt Elsie Cahoon Riggs of Virginia Beach, VA, brothers-in-law Grady T. Stainback (Phyllis) of Henderson and Bobby Stainback (Peggy) of Franklin, VA and numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a private ceremony will be held at a future date for members of the family. His remains will be entombed at the First Baptist Church Columbarium in Henderson.



Les touched the lives of many, and will be dearly missed.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rolesville Baptist Church Building Fund, 203 E. Young Street, Rolesville, NC 27571.



Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home of Henderson.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store