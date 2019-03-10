Amy Basham Pethick



August 26,1927 - February 19, 2019



Cary



Passed peacefully at home on February 19, 2019 in Cary, NC. Amy was born in Olyphant, PA , the eldest of five children, to Alfred J. Basham and Maria Austin Basham. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, HR "Bob" Pethick of Cary; daughter Cathryn Pethick of Kensington, MD; son Bob Pethick of Califon, NJ; grandchildren Kate DeRaffele, Cory Regovich, Alex Gunnerson, and Robby Pethick; five great-grandchildren; sisters Mildred Zielinski and Gwen Baber (Jim); brother Al J. Basham; brother-in-law Dick Pethick, sister-in-law Lois McDonald; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her parents, sister Anne Praefke, and son Jim.



Amy lived life well, fully, and always with an eye to excellence. As a young woman, she was an officer in the Civil Air Patrol in the waning days of WWII; she flew a Stearman biplane on patrol and taught Navy pilot ground school. She went on to a varied career as a math teacher, bank teller/manager, office manager, tax accountant, and legislative clerk for the NC State House. She was a past president of the Abington Jr. Women's Club, active member of White Plains UMC of Cary, NC, long-time member of the award-winning Carolina Harmony Chorus, accomplished pianist, and beloved wife and mother. She was devoted to it all, and generous in her gifts of compassion and service.



A family gathering will be held to celebrate her life at a later date. Interment will be in Hawley, PA. Contributions may be made in her memory to:



Carolina Harmony Chorus, PO Box 17453, Raleigh, NC 27619 Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary