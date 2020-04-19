Home

Amy Rowland


1975 - 2020
Amy Rowland Obituary
Amy Caroline Rowland

July 26, 1975 - April 6, 2020

Raleigh

Amy Caroline Rowland passed away to be with God on April 06, 2020. Her loving husband and mother were with her. Amy was born to Mary Ann (Fries) and Richard C. Welton, in Tacoma, Washington. Amy graduated from Homer L. Ferguson High School in Newport News, VA in 1993, where she was a steadfast member of the Debate Team and The National Honor Society. She graduated from Virginia Tech in World Politics in 1997. Amy was an avid artist and loving mother to three girls. She loved to cook, bake, garden, and collect antiques. She was a loving sister to Elizabeth Holton, Mary Mullins, and Ricky Welton. She was the loving daughter-in-law of Bonnie and Rick Rowland, and sister-in-law to Karen Rowland Earley. She leaves behind her husband Brian, and their three daughters Emma, Lily, and Celia. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date, and memorial contributions can be made to the family using the following link: Rowland Family Support Fund.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2020
