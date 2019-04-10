|
|
Andrew Alexander Cone
January 23, 1996 - April 5, 2019
Raleigh
Andrew Cone, age 23, son of Rick and Jill Cone, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 5, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Samaria Baptist Church, 3752 Samaria Church Lane, Middlesex with the Pastor Tyler Cone officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.springhopefh.com
Published in The News & Observer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019