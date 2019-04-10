Home

Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Samaria Baptist Church
3752 Samaria Church Lane
Middlesex, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Samaria Baptist Church,
3752 Samaria Church Lane
Middlesex, NC
Andrew A. Cone Obituary
Andrew Alexander Cone

January 23, 1996 - April 5, 2019

Raleigh

Andrew Cone, age 23, son of Rick and Jill Cone, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 5, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Samaria Baptist Church, 3752 Samaria Church Lane, Middlesex with the Pastor Tyler Cone officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to www.springhopefh.com
Published in The News & Observer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
