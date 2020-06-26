Andrew M. Blackmon



January 16, 1949 - June 23, 2020



Cary



Andrew (Andy) Marion Blackmon, 71 of Cary NC, lost his courageous battle to cancer on Tuesday, June 23. He was born in Miami, Florida and grew up in Swansboro, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Marion Blackmon of Swansboro, North Carolina, Nephew Brook Alan Collins of Swansboro, North Carolina. He is survived by his son Kyle Warner Blackmon of Palm Beach, Florida. His sister Janette Nance and husband David Nance of Stella, his niece Taylor Berg, and his great Nephew, Crayton Alan Berg of Stella, North Carolina. Julie Lovett, the love of his life and dear friends, Ron and Louise York of Cary, North Carolina. Andy was a Morehead Scholar and received his BA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received his MA in History at Longwood University. Andy was a schoolteacher for many years in Halifax County, Virginia. He was an entrepreneur who started and ran several laundromats, car washes, and a fish market. He was also a top real estate agent for close to 25 years in Raleigh, North Carolina. He loved to fish, scuba dive, shag to beach music, and shuck and eat oysters. Most importantly, he loved to spend time with his family. He was an adventurous spirit and lived every day to the fullest. In lieu of flowers, the family has kindly requested donations to the Andrew Marion Blackmon Fellowship at the University of North Carolina. The fellowship provides financial support to UNC students who wish to study and protect the marine life in coastal Carolina and the Galápagos Islands, a cause that was near and dear to Andy.



