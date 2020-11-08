Andrew C. Burns
June 26, 1956 - October 30, 2020
Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, NC - Andrew Conover Burns, Sr. (Andy) passed peacefully at home on Friday, October 30th , 2020, surrounded by his family. Andy accomplished in sixty-four years what should have taken one hundred and sixty-four. He brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown of Clinton, NY. He was presented with Hamilton College's Jeff Little '71 Volunteer of the Year Award. He was an avid golfer, he played pool like a shark, and rarely met his match in ping-pong. The Grateful Dead, through Jerry Garcia's melodies, provided his life's soundtrack, the "Eyes of His World." He often said that making people laugh was the nicest thing you could do for them. His spontaneous wit brought laughter to all. He could instantly connect with people from all walks of life. He dearly loved his family. Andy was born on June 26, 1956 to Nicholas Kennedy and Claire Conover Burns in Clinton, New York. In 1978, he became a third-generation graduate of Hamilton College. In New York City, he began a life-long career in finance and met Julia Wilkerson, the love of his life. They were married in Lumberton, NC on November 1 st , 1981 and spent 39 wonderful years together. They shared their life with their three children, Andrew Conover (Jr.), Owen Lewis, and Wilton Gray Burns. A resident of Chapel Hill since 2007, Andy founded Hamilton Point Investment Advisors with his business partner, a cousin of Julia's, Richard Woods. Andy loved analyzing companies and markets. His renowned newsletters described complicated financial issues in a simple, humorous manner. Above all, Andy cherished the personal relationships he built with his clients, employees, and partners. He loved Hamilton Point and poured his energy into it until the end. He was a member of the East Chapel Hill Rotary Club, supported the Durham Nativity School, and served on the board of the Orange County Habitat for Humanity. Hamilton Point, under his leadership, provided support to the SECU Family House, Ronald McDonald House, and Methodist Home for Children. Through Hamilton Point, Andy was inducted into the Home's Guardian Angel Society. He was a dedicated volunteer for his hometown community and for Hamilton College. The Clinton community has honored Andy by hanging two commemorative hockey jerseys and a plaque in the Clinton Arena. Hamilton College has established a scholarship fund in his honor. Andy is survived by his wife, Julia, his children, Andrew, Owen, and Wilton, his siblings, Nicholas (Suzanne), David (Lisa), Jane (Deborah), Carrie Evans (Chris), and William (Elizabeth), and 14 nieces and nephews. They are all saddened by the loss of Andy which came too early, but are incredibly proud of everything their husband, father, brother, and uncle accomplished. Thank You, Andy Burns. Memorial gifts in Andy's honor may be made to Hamilton College to either the Andrew C. Burns '78 Scholarship Fund or The Town-Gown Fund and sent to the attention of Lori Dennison, Hamilton College, 198 College Hill Rd, Clinton, NY 13323. Memorial gifts may also be made in his honor to the Durham Nativity School and sent to the attention of Kim Suarez, Durham Nativity School, 1004 N. Mangum Street, Durham, NC 27701. Condolences may be shared at www.cremationsocietync.com