1/1
Andrew C. Burns
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew C. Burns

June 26, 1956 - October 30, 2020

Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, NC - Andrew Conover Burns, Sr. (Andy) passed peacefully at home on Friday, October 30th , 2020, surrounded by his family. Andy accomplished in sixty-four years what should have taken one hundred and sixty-four. He brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown of Clinton, NY. He was presented with Hamilton College's Jeff Little '71 Volunteer of the Year Award. He was an avid golfer, he played pool like a shark, and rarely met his match in ping-pong. The Grateful Dead, through Jerry Garcia's melodies, provided his life's soundtrack, the "Eyes of His World." He often said that making people laugh was the nicest thing you could do for them. His spontaneous wit brought laughter to all. He could instantly connect with people from all walks of life. He dearly loved his family. Andy was born on June 26, 1956 to Nicholas Kennedy and Claire Conover Burns in Clinton, New York. In 1978, he became a third-generation graduate of Hamilton College. In New York City, he began a life-long career in finance and met Julia Wilkerson, the love of his life. They were married in Lumberton, NC on November 1 st , 1981 and spent 39 wonderful years together. They shared their life with their three children, Andrew Conover (Jr.), Owen Lewis, and Wilton Gray Burns. A resident of Chapel Hill since 2007, Andy founded Hamilton Point Investment Advisors with his business partner, a cousin of Julia's, Richard Woods. Andy loved analyzing companies and markets. His renowned newsletters described complicated financial issues in a simple, humorous manner. Above all, Andy cherished the personal relationships he built with his clients, employees, and partners. He loved Hamilton Point and poured his energy into it until the end. He was a member of the East Chapel Hill Rotary Club, supported the Durham Nativity School, and served on the board of the Orange County Habitat for Humanity. Hamilton Point, under his leadership, provided support to the SECU Family House, Ronald McDonald House, and Methodist Home for Children. Through Hamilton Point, Andy was inducted into the Home's Guardian Angel Society. He was a dedicated volunteer for his hometown community and for Hamilton College. The Clinton community has honored Andy by hanging two commemorative hockey jerseys and a plaque in the Clinton Arena. Hamilton College has established a scholarship fund in his honor. Andy is survived by his wife, Julia, his children, Andrew, Owen, and Wilton, his siblings, Nicholas (Suzanne), David (Lisa), Jane (Deborah), Carrie Evans (Chris), and William (Elizabeth), and 14 nieces and nephews. They are all saddened by the loss of Andy which came too early, but are incredibly proud of everything their husband, father, brother, and uncle accomplished. Thank You, Andy Burns. Memorial gifts in Andy's honor may be made to Hamilton College to either the Andrew C. Burns '78 Scholarship Fund or The Town-Gown Fund and sent to the attention of Lori Dennison, Hamilton College, 198 College Hill Rd, Clinton, NY 13323. Memorial gifts may also be made in his honor to the Durham Nativity School and sent to the attention of Kim Suarez, Durham Nativity School, 1004 N. Mangum Street, Durham, NC 27701. Condolences may be shared at www.cremationsocietync.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of the Carolinas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 7, 2020
To Dr.Burns and family. I only met Andy a few times at the Kids Oneida golf tournament when he and your son won the first event with my brother-in- law and nephew, but he was very friendly and down to earth man. It has been quite a few years since you left the area, but I enjoyed working with you at KO. Sorry for your loss.
Frederick W Setter
Acquaintance
November 7, 2020
To the entire Burns family,
I'm sorry for the loss of Andy. It certainly sounds like a man who accomplished a lot in his lifetime.
Ted G McCarthy
November 7, 2020
Andy, you will be missed by many. I’m sorry that you did not have more time to make an even bigger impact. I enjoyed your smile and friendship, and will miss your warmth and humor.
Tom Morris
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved