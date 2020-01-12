|
|
Andrew (Andy) Carl Porcelli
May 14, 1939 - January 9, 2020
Durham
Andrew (Andy) Carl Porcelli passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at Duke Hospital. He was born on May 14, 1939, to Carlo and Lena Porcelli in Durham, NC. Andy served in the United States Army. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed cooking, traveling, playing golf and pool, and watching Duke and the Carolina Panthers play football. Andy also played football on a championship team at Durham High and later enjoyed coordinating his reunion group from the Durham High School Class of 1957. He had a long, illustrious career with Moore Business Forms for 32 years winning numerous sales awards, achievements and trips. He was a committed family man and loved to entertain family and friends on holidays and other special occasions. He was the life of the party!
Andy is survived by his beautiful wife Jackie of 56 years and his two sons, Michael and Mark, brother, Joseph and sister, Lucia Forthofer. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Drew and Anna Rae.
Visitation will be Monday evening, January 13, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. A funeral mass for Andy will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (810 W. Chapel Hill Street, Durham, NC) on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 10:00 am. Everyone is invited for a reception following the mass at the church. A Rite of Christian Burial will follow the reception at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham.
The family would like to thank David and Marsha Russo and Mary Jane Stillwagon for their steadfast support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Durham Rescue Mission.
The Porcelli family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham, NC. Please leave condolences at www.hallwynne.com. See obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020