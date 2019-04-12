Andrew "Sonny" Craig



Sept. 5, 1944 - March 30, 2019



Raleigh



God always had a plan for Sonny Craig. Once the longest serving death row inmate at Raleigh's Central Prison, Sonny won an appeal of his death sentence, and earned parole -- freedom after more than 30 years in prison.



Regardless of where Sonny lived -- in jail, on death row, in prison or with his loved ones, his was a well-lived life. Sonny died March 30 at WakeMed hospital following years of declining health that began while he was in prison.



Sonny always accepted his plight, and tried to make the best of it. While on death row with scores of other men, Sonny became a spiritual leader and friend to all. The men on "The Row" and even the guards regarded Sonny as a "Man of God." Sonny would always befriend a new inmate, helping him in any way he could, inviting him to join a Bible study or just providing comforting words and encouragement.



While on death row, Sonny became a board member of People of Faith Against the Death Penalty, working to abolish capital punishment. He was a public advocate for his fellow death row prisoners.



Sonny is survived by his son, Terry Davis of Charlotte; his dear friend Ocela Bishop of Raleigh; grandsons, Tyquise Deontray Cureton, Terry Jaton Davis Jr.; granddaughter, Tariyah Janee Davis, and great-granddaughter Eriel Ty'jae Cureton.



Sonny's funeral service is Saturday (2:30 p.m.) at Rosadale Funeral Parlor 3641 Central Ave. Charlotte, NC. Published in The News & Observer from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019