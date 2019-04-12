Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosadale Funeral Parlor
3641 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 596-1929
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Rosadale Funeral Parlor
3641 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew "Sonny" Craig


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew "Sonny" Craig Obituary
Andrew "Sonny" Craig

Sept. 5, 1944 - March 30, 2019

Raleigh

God always had a plan for Sonny Craig. Once the longest serving death row inmate at Raleigh's Central Prison, Sonny won an appeal of his death sentence, and earned parole -- freedom after more than 30 years in prison.

Regardless of where Sonny lived -- in jail, on death row, in prison or with his loved ones, his was a well-lived life. Sonny died March 30 at WakeMed hospital following years of declining health that began while he was in prison.

Sonny always accepted his plight, and tried to make the best of it. While on death row with scores of other men, Sonny became a spiritual leader and friend to all. The men on "The Row" and even the guards regarded Sonny as a "Man of God." Sonny would always befriend a new inmate, helping him in any way he could, inviting him to join a Bible study or just providing comforting words and encouragement.

While on death row, Sonny became a board member of People of Faith Against the Death Penalty, working to abolish capital punishment. He was a public advocate for his fellow death row prisoners.

Sonny is survived by his son, Terry Davis of Charlotte; his dear friend Ocela Bishop of Raleigh; grandsons, Tyquise Deontray Cureton, Terry Jaton Davis Jr.; granddaughter, Tariyah Janee Davis, and great-granddaughter Eriel Ty'jae Cureton.

Sonny's funeral service is Saturday (2:30 p.m.) at Rosadale Funeral Parlor 3641 Central Ave. Charlotte, NC.
Published in The News & Observer from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now