Andrew Saliby
Raleigh
Andrew Saliby, 94, our beloved father and grandfather, passed away on February 14, 2020 at Transitions Hospice of Raleigh, North Carolina. It is only fitting that he passed away on Valentine's Day, to be reunited with the love of his life, his wife Dot.
He was born on December 8, 1929 in Binghamton, New York to Alexander and Catherine Saliby. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Latsko Saliby, brothers Alec, Nicholas, Michael, Michael, and John, and his sisters, Margaret and Mary.
Andy and Dot met at Andy's Inn in Binghamton, New York and were married less than a year later. They were happily married for 68 years prior to Dot's passing and raised a wonderful family in a loving atmosphere. They nurtured a marriage that only grew in strength and devotion over their 68 years together. Their's was a relationship that created the most wonderful and loving environment for raising their children. Dad was the most amazing father to his daughter Cherie and his son Andy John. He was extremely loving, kind, patient, gentle, talented, creative, and intelligent. He made our childhood and every moment spent with him a memory of love and kindness. He was a loving and generous grandfather to his granddaughters, Nicole and Michelle Puszynski. They were his pride and joy and his love for them had no limits. He loved spending time with them and made special efforts to take them to libraries, kite flying and pecan picking. The most memorable vacation his granddaughters remember is his surprise trip to take them, their parents and uncle to Walt Disney World.
Andy enlisted in the Navy immediately out of high school and proudly served his country during World War II on the USS Birmingham.
Andy and Dot moved from Binghamton to Rochester, Minnesota in 1958, where their son Andy John was born. In 1966, Dad transferred with IBM to Raleigh, North Carolina and their young family began a new life here. Dad enjoyed golfing his entire life, and after retiring from IBM after 36 years, he was able to increase the amount of time he devoted to the sport. While he loved golfing, he loved his wife so much more and would often pick wildflowers to bring home to her after golfing. His was a true testament to an enduring love. We remember him leaving notes around the house to tell mom how much he loved her. During the four and one half years she was at Brighton Gardens, he visited her every day, staying until she fell asleep at night. Although she had dementia, their love endured and she always knew her family and expressed the same love back to him.
Dad was a true Renaissance man, with many interests and abilities. He created and installed stained glass windows in his daughter's house as a surprise after she moved back to North Carolina. He supported his children in all of their endeavors and always encouraged them to follow their dreams. Some of his son's fondest memories are of the love and patience shown when Dad would take him to ride his dirt bike and remain there for hours.
In his later years, Andy suffered from Parkinson's Disease, prostate cancer, amyloidosis, back issues and a broken pelvis. However, he rarely mentioned his pain unless asked, never lost his dry sense of humor and remained a positive role model for us all until his death. Several years ago, he and his wife even wrote a note to his children, within which they expressed their love and pride in them and left a request that they "enjoy your lives and don't spend your time mourning for us. You showed your love for us while we were living, so be glad for us now that all the aches and pains are gone. We love you both deeply and we'll see you again when God decides it's time."
Left to honor his loving, gentle spirit and kind and thoughtful ways are his son, Andrew (Andy) John Saliby of Raleigh; daughter, Cherie Saliby-Puszynski (Vince Puszynski) of Apex; granddaughters, Nicole and Michelle Puszynski, and nephews Randy Saliby (Pat), Steve Saliby, Michael Saliby, Greg Saliby, Gary Saliby, as well as various great nephews and nieces. Dad was loved more than words can say. He was a very much loved and loving man, and that love will never die.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of the staff at Transitions LifeCare, and the Raleigh Hospice Home, for making his last months, and especially his last week, when he was at Hospice Home, as comfortable as possible.
This angel will be missed on earth.
Funeral service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020, at 1:00pm, at Capital Funeral Home, 2205 E. Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC 27504. Visitation will be held an hour prior, with burial to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Condolences may be shared at CapitalFuneralHome.com
Published in The News & Observer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020