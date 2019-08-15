|
|
Andrew Louis Surrette
Covington, GA
Andrew Louis Surrette, 48, of Covington, GA, formerly of Durham and Raleigh, NC, died Friday, August 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 17th at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, with the Reverend Jeff Paschal officiating. Burial following at Westminster Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday at Rich & Thompson Funeral Service in Burlington.
Rich & Thompson Funeral Service of Burlington is assisting the Surrette family.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 15, 2019