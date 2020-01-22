|
Andrew W. Kraft II
Sayre, PA
Andrew W. Kraft II, 38, of Sayre, PA passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10am at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the: Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA to help offset the funeral expenses.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 22, 2020