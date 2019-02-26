Andria Catherine Dickson



July 28, 1945 - February 19, 2019



Pittsboro



Andria went to meet her Lord on 2/19/2019 from Hospice at the Arbor at Galloway Ridge in Pittsboro, NC. She was only 73 but lost her life due to the ravages of lupus and cancer. She was a communicant of Chatham Community Church and was active in membership and leadership of Bible studies. She was born in Montclair, NJ to David A. and Catherine T. Aikman on7/28/45. She took her Psychology Bachelor's degree at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY and her MBA at Columbia University in NewYork City. She started her career in Advertising in NYC, and subsequently switched to Product Management with Johnson & Johnson in Milltown, NJ. At this juncture of her life, she married Robert E.Dickson and became a step mom to Brenda Dickson who lived with them until her High Schoo graduation in 1975.Due to the damage that lupus had done to her kidneys, she went on disability for the balance of her career at Johnson & Johnson. She was also a breast cancer victim, twice, first in 1995 and again in 2000; as a result she became active in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Foundation. Several times she co-chaired the annual Race in Raleigh, NC. The sisterhood and informal sorority that was generated by the Race volunteers became known as the Breast Friends. Besides her husband of 47 years she leaves behind her brother, Alexander Aikman from Redding, CA and 3 other stepchildren: Patrick Dickson of CA; Pamela Dickson of FL, and Robert H. Dickson of FL. She also mothered 5 Exchange Student daughters: Kerstin, Ulrica and Elisabet from Sweden, Dorothy from Germany and Kitaoka from Japan. A memorial service is being planned and will be held at Galloway Ridge; residents, relatives and friends will be notified. ln lieu of flowers, donations in her honor would be welcomed by Susan G. Komen Forthe Cure, 600 Airport Blvd #100, Morrisville, NC 27560. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary