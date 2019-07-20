Home

Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Andy Kollar


1950 - 2019
Andy Kollar Obituary
Andy Kollar

March 5, 1950 - July 18, 2019

ANGIER

Andy Kollar, 69, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Fuquay-Varina. Private inurnment will take place in the church columbarium. A reception will be held in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.

He was born in Lackawanna, PA to Michael and Angie Kollar. Andy was known to his family as a Holy Innocent. He was a Special Olympic Athlete and brought inspiration to all he encountered. Andy was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Fuquay-Varina and was also a Knight of Columbus. An avid NC State fan, Andy brought great joy to his family as a beloved son, brother, and uncle. His kindness, patience, and humble spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew him in the days ahead.

Andy was preceded in death by his father, Michael Kollar.

He is survived by his loving family which includes his mother, Angie Kollar; sisters, Bobbie Rouse and husband, Daniel of Raleigh, Angela Norris and husband, Bobby of Angier; nephews and nieces, Michael Rouse and wife, Julia, Kelby Rouse and wife, Lesley, Diane Kramer and husband, Travis, Helen Kollar-McArthur and husband, Chris; great-nephew and great-niece, Andrew Rouse, and Mia Grace Storm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested in Andy's memory to the Wake County Special Olympics: Wake County Special Olympics, c/o Special Olympics North Carolina, 2200 Gateway Centre Blvd., Ste. 201, Morrisville, NC 27560. Please include in the memo line of checks "Andy Kollar."

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer from July 20 to July 21, 2019
