Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Capital Church
1308 US-70 W
Garner, NC
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
The Capital Church
1308 US-70 W
Garner, NC
Angela Stallings


1966 - 2020
Angela Stallings Obituary
Angela L. Stallings

June 27, 1966 - February 1, 2020

Raleigh

Angela "Angie" Lewis Stallings, 53, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 1st, 2020, at Transitions LifeCare after a sixteen-month battle with cancer. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, February 3rd, 2020, at The Capital Church, 1308 US-70 W, Garner, NC 27529. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020, at The Capital Church, 1308 US-70 W, Garner, NC 27529. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 3, 2020
