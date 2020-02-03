|
|
Angela L. Stallings
June 27, 1966 - February 1, 2020
Raleigh
Angela "Angie" Lewis Stallings, 53, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 1st, 2020, at Transitions LifeCare after a sixteen-month battle with cancer. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, February 3rd, 2020, at The Capital Church, 1308 US-70 W, Garner, NC 27529. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020, at The Capital Church, 1308 US-70 W, Garner, NC 27529. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 3, 2020