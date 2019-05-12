Anita Kaylor Cox



March 31, 1930 - April 5, 2019



Raleigh



Anita (Anne) Kaylor Cox died on April 5, 2019, in Raleigh, North Carolina. She was born at home on March 31, 1930, to Tishie Higgins Kaylor and John Herbert Kaylor in Atlanta, Georgia. She majored in history at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, and Meredith College in Raleigh, North Carolina. A trip to Europe enabled her to visit many of the places she studied about. Anita worked loyally and professionally as office manager for Shenandoah Life Insurance Company in Raleigh for over 20 years. She then served in leadership positions for her local AARP chapter for many years, planning programs and outings that raised the bar for future officers.



With love and gratitude, Anita's children carry on her deep love of learning, respect for the value of hard work and humility, and playful spirit. A long battle with dementia robbed her of much, but her beautiful smile and thick white hair remained constant.



Anita is predeceased by her husband, the Rev. C.W. Cox, Jr. Survivors include daughter Beryl Cox Pittman and children, Mitchell and Felix; daughter Zoe Cox McKay-Tucker, husband Randy, and children, Lucas (Lindsay), Christopher (John), and Spencer (Morgan); and son John K. Cox, wife Kathleen, and children, Lilly and Ethan. Anita is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Emerson McKay. Since the birth of her first grandchild, everyone happily referred to Anita as "Grannie Annie," the name she proudly gave herself.



The family deeply appreciates the dedication of Aisha Simmons whose generous spirit, warmth, flexibility, and skills provided comfort and care to Anita and C.W. for ten years. Published in The News & Observer on May 12, 2019