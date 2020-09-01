Billy, Mike, Johnny and Family

I was saddened to hear about Ann. What a Good Kind Lady. Neighbors for almost 30 years and we continued our Friendship. I’m so glad I stopped by not long ago for a chat. She loved Billy and so Proud of the kids, but if we started talking about our Grandkids, I was out of my league. She will be missed by Many but her Memory will remain in Our Hearts Forever. RIP Sweet Ann!

Janice Mitchell

Friend