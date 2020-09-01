Ann C. Banks
June 6, 1932 - August 30, 2020
Garner
Ann Covington Banks died on August 30, 2020. She was 88 years old. She was born on June 28, 1932 to Claude and Sadie Covington. Ann is survived by her husband of 70 years, Billy Banks and together they have four children. She has two sons, Mike Banks and wife, Lisa, and Johnny Banks and wife, Athena, who both live in Garner and cared for her and her husband. Ann loved her grandchildren very much and will be deeply missed by Shane Banks and wife Tyler, Devon Banks Rose and husband, Andrew, Brooks, Brett, and Bode Banks, all of Garner. She also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Emma Grace Banks and Trent Moore. Ann is a member of Aversboro Road Baptist Church which she loved very much. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Montlawn Memorial Park 2911 S. Wilmington Street Raleigh NC 27603. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of the Cardiovascular Intermediate Care Unit on the third floor at Wake Med Hospital in Raleigh for the incredible care and love shown to Ann. Condolences may be sent to the family at montlawn.com
