Ann Camlin Caldwell
October 20, 1929 - April 19, 2020
Raleigh
Ann Camlin Caldwell passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Ann is survived by her three children, Richard Caldwell and wife Kim; Susan Caldwell Hartley and husband John; and Rebecca Caldwell. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Laura Hartley Murray (Parker), Lucas Caldwell, Tyler Caldwell, Sean Mahoney and Conor Mahoney as well as a great grandchild, Skye Murray. She was predeceased by her husband, John Thomas Caldwell; and her parents Patty Betts Smith and Samuel Wesley Camlin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current restrictions as a result of the Covid 19 virus. An obituary notice and service details will be published when plans are finalized.
A complete obituary may be viewed at: https://www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com/obits/obituaries/ann-camlin-caldwell/
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Springmoor Endowment fund. (Springmoor Life Care Community, 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615)
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Raleigh. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
