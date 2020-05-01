Ann C. Caldwell
1929 - 2020
Ann Camlin Caldwell

October 20, 1929 - April 19, 2020

Raleigh

Ann Camlin Caldwell passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Ann is survived by her three children, Richard Caldwell and wife Kim; Susan Caldwell Hartley and husband John; and Rebecca Caldwell. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Laura Hartley Murray (Parker), Lucas Caldwell, Tyler Caldwell, Sean Mahoney and Conor Mahoney as well as a great grandchild, Skye Murray. She was predeceased by her husband, John Thomas Caldwell; and her parents Patty Betts Smith and Samuel Wesley Camlin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current restrictions as a result of the Covid 19 virus. An obituary notice and service details will be published when plans are finalized.

A complete obituary may be viewed at: https://www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com/obits/obituaries/ann-camlin-caldwell/

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Springmoor Endowment fund. (Springmoor Life Care Community, 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615)

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Raleigh. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com

Published in The News and Observer from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
