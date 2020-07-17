1/1
Ann Elizabeth Monk Street
1932 - 2020
Ann Elizabeth Monk Street

August 1, 1932 - July 15, 2020

Roxboro

Ann Elizabeth Monk Street. 87, of 335 Badger Circle, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her home. Born in Person County at the turn-around spot, she was the daughter of the late James Wyatt Monk and Hassie Belle Harris Monk. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Margie M. Thomas and Barbara M. Adams. Mrs. Street graduated from Louisburg College and worked for over 20 years as the social editor for the Courier-Times. She later assisted her husband at Street's Pharmacy and Revco/CVS pharmacy. She also taught at Mother Goose Academy and was a beloved substitue teacher with Person County Schools. Mrs. Street was a member of Long Memorial United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School.

Surviving are her husband, James "Jimmy" T. Street of Roxboro; two children, Jay Street and wife, Jean of Wake Forest and Edie S. York and husband, Carl of Roanoke, VA; six grandchildren, Wyatt, Hunter, Garrett and Trevor Street and Chase and Carly York; one sister, Lelia M. Long, of Roxboro; her "twin" cousin, Leon Long and her extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks go to special neighbors and friends Ann Hughes, Russell Rogers and Brent Carver. We would also like to extend the greatest of thanks to the many caregivers: Ruth Burch, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and Kindred Hospice Staff.

Funeral service will be held 3PM Saturday at the Brooks & White Chapel by the Rev. Tom Loftis. Burial will follow in Burchwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2-3PM Saturday at the Brooks & White Chapel prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-nephew Will Adams.

Memorials may be made to Long Memorial United Methodist Church, Choir Fund, P.O. Box 310, Roxboro, NC, 27573.

Condolences may be made to www.brooksandwhite.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Brooks & White Chapel
JUL
18
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Brooks & White Chapel
