Edna Ann Bright Erickson



April 14, 1936 - October 2, 2020



Raleigh, NC



Edna Ann Bright Erickson, loving mother, grandmother and friend, died peacefully on October 2, 2020. At the time of her death she was living at Magnolia Glen in Raleigh, NC, lovingly cared for by her long-time friend Rita Thurman and her mighty four-legged companion, Tucker.



Ann grew up in a happy home in Doylestown, PA with her mother, grandfather and lots of aunts. Against her mother's wishes, Ann secretly applied to Penn State so she could spread her wings.There she met the love of her life Edward W. Erickson and they married soon after. Ann and Ed lived in Nashville while Ed attended Vanderbilt University before moving to Raleigh, NC to raise their three children. Ann found her calling at Raleigh Preschool (later The Raleigh School) where she nurtured three-year olds with respect and humor for 35 years. In 2005, Ann, Ed and Tucker made their beach house in Pine Knoll Shores, NC their permanent home. As the years went by, their love for the ocean and the beauty of the beach never subsided. After Ed's death in 2015, Ann moved back to Raleigh to be closer to friends and family. Ann was a cheerful, generous lady with a spirited giggle and a twinkle in her eye.



Ann was predeceased by husband Ed Erickson, daughter Sarah Zumkeller; survived by her children Katie Boone and Alex Erickson of Raleigh; grandchildren, Elliott Erickson of Denver, Riley Erickson of Atlanta and Sydney Erickson Zumkeller of Stuttgart, Germany. A special thank you to the staff of Magnolia Glen, Transition Hospice and Guardian Home Health for all their support and care. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the scholarship fund at The Raleigh School in Ann's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store