1/1
Ann Erickson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Ann Bright Erickson

April 14, 1936 - October 2, 2020

Raleigh, NC

Edna Ann Bright Erickson, loving mother, grandmother and friend, died peacefully on October 2, 2020. At the time of her death she was living at Magnolia Glen in Raleigh, NC, lovingly cared for by her long-time friend Rita Thurman and her mighty four-legged companion, Tucker.

Ann grew up in a happy home in Doylestown, PA with her mother, grandfather and lots of aunts. Against her mother's wishes, Ann secretly applied to Penn State so she could spread her wings.There she met the love of her life Edward W. Erickson and they married soon after. Ann and Ed lived in Nashville while Ed attended Vanderbilt University before moving to Raleigh, NC to raise their three children. Ann found her calling at Raleigh Preschool (later The Raleigh School) where she nurtured three-year olds with respect and humor for 35 years. In 2005, Ann, Ed and Tucker made their beach house in Pine Knoll Shores, NC their permanent home. As the years went by, their love for the ocean and the beauty of the beach never subsided. After Ed's death in 2015, Ann moved back to Raleigh to be closer to friends and family. Ann was a cheerful, generous lady with a spirited giggle and a twinkle in her eye.

Ann was predeceased by husband Ed Erickson, daughter Sarah Zumkeller; survived by her children Katie Boone and Alex Erickson of Raleigh; grandchildren, Elliott Erickson of Denver, Riley Erickson of Atlanta and Sydney Erickson Zumkeller of Stuttgart, Germany. A special thank you to the staff of Magnolia Glen, Transition Hospice and Guardian Home Health for all their support and care. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the scholarship fund at The Raleigh School in Ann's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved