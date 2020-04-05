|
|
Ann Caldwell Gettes
August 15, 1932 - April 1, 2020
Chapel Hill
Ann Caldwell Gettes was born on August 15, 1932 in West Palm Beach, FL She grew up moving around the country helping to build and manage a motel, flip houses, and grow flowers. She attended Florida Southern College and Tulane Medical School- one of only four women in her class. She met her husband, Leonard Gettes, in Vermont where they were both medical residents at Mary Fletcher Hospital, UVM. Following a rheumatology fellowship in Scotland and a two year stint in Newfoundland Canada, the young family settled in Lexington, KY where she worked as a physician at the UK student health center.
Ann had a lifelong passion for community service. After moving to Chapel Hill, NC in 1978, she found her life's work as a physician at the Orange Chatham Comprehensive Health Service, where she worked until her retirement in 2001. Her newfound passion was caring for her grandchildren, a task she relished with great joy.
Ann is survived by her husband Leonard, daughters Edith and Gretchen, and grandchildren Monica, Sophia, Hannah, and Zoe. She is preceded in death by daughter Susan.
The family is greatly appreciative of the compassionate care she received at UNC Medical Center and Carol Woods Retirement Community.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to "Friends of Piedmont" with "Prospect Hill patient fund" in memo line. 88 Vilcom Center Drive, Suite 110, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 5, 2020