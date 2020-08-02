1/1
Ann Hancock
1932 - 2020
Ann Nancy D'Orazio Hancock

October 13, 1932 - July 24, 2020

Raleigh

Ann Nancy D'Orazio Hancock, 87, passed away on July 24, 2020.

Ann was born on October 13, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Gaetano D'Orazio and Rose Marie Passarelli D'Orazio. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James Hancock, Jr. of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Ann is survived by her daughter Carol Schroeder and husband, Rick; daughter Diane Hancock and wife, Dr. Fran D'Ercole; and four beloved grandchildren, Stephanie Peres-da-Silva, James Peres-da-Silva, Jack Schroeder, and Jenna Schroeder.

The Cremation Society of the Carolinas, Raleigh, has been entrusted with arrangements. Final resting place will be at the Memorial Garden & Columbarium at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church in a private ceremony.


Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
