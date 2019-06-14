Home

Miller Funeral Service, Inc. - North Wilkesboro
180 Sparta Road
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
336-838-3104
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Greystone Baptist Church
Hillsborough Road
Durham, NC
View Map
Ann Hill Whitworth Obituary
Ann Hill Whitworth

November 12, 1935 - June 4, 2019

Purlear

Ann Hill Whitworth, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her home in Purlear, NC. She was born in Erwin, NC on November 12, 1935 to Frank Weaver, Sr. and Elsie Horrell Weaver.

Mrs. Whitworth was formerly employed at Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company and was retired from Duke Medical Center. She was a member of Greystone Baptist Church until her move to Purlear, NC in 2007. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, Purlear, NC until her passing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Roy Hill and her husband, Donald Whitworth.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Hill Yates of Purlear, NC; her son, Frederick A. Hill of Durham, NC; three grandsons, Ross B. Yates, and wife, Andrea of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Brett J. Yates of Millers Creek, NC, and Mark C. Yates of Purlear, NC and three great grandchildren, Finley Madison Yates, Bennett Reid Yates, and Cooper Hill Yates.

A memorial service will be held on June 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Greystone Baptist Church, Hillsborough Road, Durham, NC. A private burial at Maplewood Cemetery, Durham, NC will follow the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Wake Forest Care at Home Hospice, 126 Executive Drive, Suite 110, Wilkesboro, NC 28697. Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro, NC is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 14, 2019
