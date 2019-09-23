|
|
Ann Seawell Vann Hinton
July 26, 1928 - September 21, 2019
Sanford
Ann Vann Hinton "Annie" left us in the early hours of September 21, 2019. This was no ordinary life – it was a life well-lived and well-loved. Annie is warmly remembered for her wit and her myriad of stories, as well as her lovely laughter. One fine lady!
She was born July 26, 1928 in Kinston, North Carolina to the late Edward B. Vann and Annie Elizabeth Barnes Vann. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Lee Hinton and brother Edward B. Vann.
Annie is survived by her four children; Walter Vann Hinton and wife Christine of Durham, Louann Kitchell and husband Dr. Richard of Blowing Rock, NC, Sara Huber and husband Dale of Wake Forest, David Hinton and Vicki Driscoll of Chatham County; sister-in-law Betty Hinton Goodson of Henderson, NC, two grandchildren Dr. Whitney Kitchell Smith and husband Chris of Boulder, Colorado, and Dr. Erica Kitchell Wiedl and husband Mike of Stafford, Virginia.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to in her memory to World Vision P.O. Box 9716 Federal Way, WA 98063, SPCA P.O. Box 8682 New York, NY 10001, or a .
Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com
Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation is honored to serve the Hinton family.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 23, 2019