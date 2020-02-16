|
|
Ann Davis Jones
January 31, 1931 - February 12, 2020
Raleigh
Ann Davis Fowler Jones of Whitaker Glen died on February 12. 2020. Ann was born January 31, 1931, in Durham, N.C., to Pearl Davis Fowler and Marvin Mangum Fowler. She was the widow of Gene W. Jones.
Ann graduated from Durham High School in 1947 at the age of 16. In 1951, she graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (then the Women's College of the University of North Carolina) with a degree in Business Education. She worked as a teacher, bookkeeper, and a secretary. She served five sessions as a committee clerk in the North Carolina General Assembly. Ann was a woman of immense intelligence. After intensive study in accounting at N.C. State, she passed the CPA exam in her first sitting. A pioneering female professional, she went to work as a CPA in 1974 and later became a CFP. She quickly rose to become a partner in the firm Beale and Eilers, later Eilers and Jones. A woman of impeccable integrity, she was dedicated to the notion that Uncle Sam should get every dollar to which he was legally entitled but not one penny more. She was a member of the Raleigh Business and Professional Women, serving as its treasurer and president. Ann also served as treasurer of the Raleigh Professional Women's Forum and was a member of the Junior Woman's Club of Raleigh.
In 1953, Ann married Gene Watts Jones, also of Durham, eventually moving to Raleigh in 1957. There, they raised two children, Carol and Harry, and were active members of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church in the Asbury King Sunday School class. Ann was a great mother and the coolest grandmother ("Mama Ann") ever. She got a catcher's mitt each year for her birthday. She took her granddaughters to midnight Harry Potter events, and she made sleepover crowns and gave "fairy" treats each time they spent the night. Ann also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, cryptoquotes, and bridge. After retirement, she relished her friends and the community at Whitaker Glen, where she prepared "happy hour" treats and shared ice cream.
Ann was predeceased by her parents; by a grandchild, Megan Marie Jones; by her dear sisters Frances Fowler Stanton and Martha Fowler McNair; and by Gene, the love of her life and husband of sixty-five years. She is survived by Carol Jones Applegate and her husband, Sheldon (Apex); Harry Fowler Jones and his wife, Melody (Garner); and three grandchildren: Sarah Rebecca Applegate (Los Angeles), Jacob Gene Fowler Jones, and Kirby Elizabeth Jones (both of Garner). Also surviving are her beloved sister, Cynthia Fowler Barnes (Durham) and many treasured nephews, nieces, and friends. Ann took great pleasure in maintaining contact with family and friends that live all across the country.
Ann's life was centered on others, and her love, care, and generosity extended to many. The family would like to thank Transitions LifeCare for their gentle and loving attention. A memorial service will be held at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church on Monday February 17th, at 1:00 PM, with a visitation to follow. Memorials may be made to Hayes Barton United Methodist Church (2209 Fairview Road, Raleigh, NC, 27608) or The Salvation Army of Wake County (P.O. Box 27584, Raleigh, NC, 27611).
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2020