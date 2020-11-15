1/
Ann Lois Dooley
1934 - 2020
Anna Lois Dooley

May 15, 1934 - November 12, 2020

Garner

Anna Lois Dooley, 86, passed away peacefully on November 12. A native of Belhaven, NC. Anna was born May 15, 1934 to the late Junius B. and Mabel Smith Williams. Anna spent the last 40 years in

Wake County spending time with her family and friends and loved working as an insurance agent and going

out of her way to help people. She was full of life energy, kindness and generosity.

There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, November 21st at 12 noon, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1433 Aversboro Road, Garner, NC 27529.

Anna is survived by her children, Carol Taylor and husband, Mike, Bill Dooley and wife, Rhonda, Dawn Younce and husband, Chip, Brenda Long and husband, Robby, and Brian Dooley and wife, Christa; fifteen grandchildren; and sixteen great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of Anna's generosity, donations can be made to your favorite charity or the Church of Latter Day Saints.

Condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
12:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
