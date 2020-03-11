|
ANN M. CHEW
December 26, 1935 – March 8, 2020
RALEIGH
Ann McGhee Chew, 84, of Raleigh, formerly of Louisburg, died Sunday night at her home.
Ann was the daughter of the late A.M. "Gus" and Mildred B. McGhee. She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Chew and her brother, Bob McGhee.
Ann grew up in Franklin County and attended Peace College. Over the years she was employed as a bookkeeper for businesses in Rocky Mount, Philadelphia, and Louisburg, until her retirement in 2000. She was a member of Louisburg United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends 1 – 2 p.m. Friday, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Strickland Funeral Home with Dr. Mike Safley officiating.
Ann is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Chas Konopka of Raleigh; Beth and Billy Parker of Wilmington; grandchildren, Michael (Megan); Sarah (Jonathan); Nick (Kylene) and Hayden (Allie); step-granddaughter, Laurin (Jonas); great-grandchildren, Libby, Desmond and Daisy; step-great-grandson, Ashton.
Ann enjoyed her family, friends, the beach, puzzles, bingo, and animals. She never met a dog she didn't like, but none more than her adored grand-dogs Bailey and Mabel.
The family would like to thank the ladies who brightened her days and took such good care of her over the past months. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Louisburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 667 Louisburg, NC 27549 or to the S.P.C.A. of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603.
Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg,
www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 11, 2020