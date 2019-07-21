Ann McCray



April 13, 1929 - July 15, 2019



Richmond, VA



Ann Marie Gabriel McCray died on Monday, July 15, 2019, at her residence in Richmond, VA. Ann was born on April 13, 1929, in Scranton, PA, the daughter of Teddy and Marion Gabriel. Ann grew up in Scranton with four siblings: Sonny, Betty, Ted, and Kenneth. She graduated from Scranton Central, then proudly completed the nursing program at Scranton State Hospital, when she became an RN. In Scranton, Ann met the love of her life, Charlie McCray, and they married in 1953 at St. Luke's Episcopal. They lived most of their adult lives in Raleigh, NC, but lived more recently in Richmond, near their daughter, Susan. Ann had a full career as a nurse, and she owned and operated an optical shop for many years. Ann enjoyed the challenge of work. She was an avid and talented bridge player, having played with many of the same friends for decades. Ann was a kind and gentle soul to her last breath. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie, her daughter, Beth Anne McCray Coco, and her siblings, Sonny, Betty, and Kenneth. Ann is survived by her daughter, Susan McCray Kepley (Jay) of Richmond; her brother, Ted Gabriel of Scranton; her son-in-law, Bill Coco of Greenville; family members Art and Vonda Rodriguez of Raleigh; and five grandchildren: Matt Coco, Ryan Coco, and River Rodriguez of Greenville, and Taylor Kepley and Claire Kepley of Richmond. Please consider a donation to the in honor of Ann. A memorial service to celebrate Ann's life is planned for August 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Timothy's Church at 4523 Six Forks Rd. in Raleigh.