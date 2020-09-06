Ann Parker Garrison



Burlington, NC



Ann Parker Garrison (93) of Burlington, NC, passed away peacefully at Twin Lakes Community. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Thomas R. Garrison in 2009, Ann is survived by her four children and their families--Fran Garrison Murphy, her husband Mike, Banks Garrison, Betty Lawton Garrison, Paul Garrison and his wife, Monica; five grandchildren--Caroline Murphy Turco, her husband Alex, William Garrison, his wife Emily, Travis Garrison, Meredith Garrison, and Parker Garrison; two great grandchildren—Beckett and Colette Turco. Ann is also survived by her sister, Frances Parker Shell, and much-loved nieces and nephews—Diane Wilson, Lynne Thompson, John Shell, Frank Shell and Maria Jefferson.



Born in Raleigh, Ann graduated from Hugh Morson High School and the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina. Later in life Ann returned to UNC-G to complete a Master's in Education, which launched her into painting, sculpture, pottery and a love of art history.



Ann and Tom settled in Martinsville, VA, where they were active members of First Baptist Church. A lifelong volunteer, Ann served her community as scout leader, director of Piedmont Arts and director of Anchor House for Girls. Ann and Tom volunteered hundreds of hours for Contact crisis helpline and opened their home many times to provide shelter for at-risk children. As her final volunteer act, Ann requested that her earthly remains be bequeathed to the UNC School of Medicine for medical education. A private memorial celebration will be held at a later date.



